Moses F. Stoltzfus, 74, of 39 Pequea Valley Rd., Kinzers, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Christian K. and Emma Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Anna D. Zook Stoltzfus. Moses owned and operated the Stoltzfus Broom Shop in Kinzers. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 10 children, Mary wife of Benjamin Stoltzfus, Paradise, Amos married to Rachel Fisher Stoltzfus, Christiana, Martha married to Jacob Stoltzfus, Gap, Emma married to Jacob Beiler, Moses F., Jr., married to Martha Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, both of Hagerstown, IN, Anna married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Lovina Z. Stoltzfus, at home, Daniel married to Fannie Mae Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Ervin married to Sadie Huyard Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Lester married to Rachel Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Paradise; 36 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild.
Also surviving are: 8 siblings, Daniel married to Mary Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Fannie married to John Beiler, Lovina married to Jacob Stoltzfus, both of Gap, Samuel married to Lydia Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Martha Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Christian married to Mary Stoltzfus, Paradise, Emma married to Jonas Stoltzfus, Narvon, Barbara married to Christ Stoltzfus, Gap. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Naomi Z. Stoltzfus; and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 AM EST with interment in Millwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
