Moses B. Swarey, 41, of 125 Coffroath Rd., Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Chester County Hospital. Born in Gap, he was the son of Leah Blank Swarey of Coatesville, and the late Ezra J. Swarey. He was the husband of Sadie S. King Swarey.
A woodworker, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are: 4 children, Stephen, Martha, Leah, and Alvin, all at home; 5 siblings, Fannie wife of the late John King, Ella Swarey, both of Gap, John Swarey, Coatesville, Susie wife of Daniel King, Bird-in-Hand, Emma wife of David Stoltzfus, Buckingham, VA. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Enos and Ezra, Jr.
Funeral services will be from the Omar Stoltzfus Residence 111 Coffroath Rd., Coatesville on Thursday at 9 AM with interment following in Beacon Light Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »