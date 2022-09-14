Moses B. Riehl, 67, of 788 Strasburg Rd., Paradise, entered into rest on September 12, 2022. He was the son of the late Jacob and Lizzie Fisher Riehl. He was the husband of Ruth Esh Riehl and the late Ruth Beiler Riehl.
A retired carpenter, Moses was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: children, Jacob married to Naomi Stoltzfus Riehl, Strasburg, Katie Mae married to John Fisher, Jr., NY, Anna Ruth married to Jesse Lapp, Ronks, Verna Rose married to Elmer Kauffman, NY, Linda Ann married to Omar Stoltzfoos, Mary Jane married to Alvin King, both of Northumberland, Elizabeth Marie married to Jacob Stoltzfus, Lititz; step-children, Sylvia married to Jacob Stoltzfus, Paradise, Abner married to Linda Stoltzfus Esh, NY, Christ married to Lillian Lantz Esh, Northumberland, Barbie married to Leroy Fisher, Gordonville, Jesse Esh, Paradise, Jonas, Jr., married to Esther Fisher Esh, Strasburg, Samuel married to Linda Glick Esh, Christiana, John David married to Leah King Esh, Ronks, Fannie Mae married to Amos Fisher, Morgantown, Mervin married to Ruthie Kauffman Esh, Gordonville, Emanuel Esh fianc of Maribeth Fisher, Paradise.
Also surviving are: 50 grandchildren; 26 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Rebecca Beiler, Mary wife of Stephen Petersheim, Abner husband of Anna Lapp Riehl, Linda Anne Riehl, Jacob husband of Lena Lapp Riehl. He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, John, Fannie; sister-in-law, Lydia Riehl; brothers-in-law, David, Jacob; step-grandson, J. Daniel Esh.
Funeral services will be held from the late home, 788 Strasburg Road, Paradise, on Thursday at 12 noon EST with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Friends may call Wednesday evening till the time of the service at 788 Strasburg Road, Paradise. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
