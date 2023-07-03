Moses B. Glick, 74, of 2190 Pequea Lane, Lancaster, PA 17602 went to his reward on July 2, 2023. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Daniel and Barbara Stoltzfus Glick. He was the loving husband of Emma Zook Glick with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Moses was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and the founder of Moses B. Glick LLC Scrap & Salvage. He was an avid hobby farmer.
Besides his wife, left to mourn his passing are: four children, Elizabeth married to Isaac Lapp, Daniel married to Sarah Bawell Glick, Barbie married to Elam Mark Stoltzfus, all of Lancaster, and Rachel married to David Stoltzfoos, Quarryville; 18 grandchildren: Daniel Lapp (Rosa), Moses Lapp (Lena), Anna Mary King (Leroy), Abram Stoltzfoos, Emma Esh (Elmer), John Stoltzfoos, Isaac Stoltzfoos, Barbie Stoltzfoos, Moses Stoltzfoos, Lydia Stoltzfoos, Daniel Stoltzfoos, Jonathan Glick, Ava Glick, Susan Faye Fisher (Elmer), Stephen Stoltzfus, Sarah Elizabeth Stoltzfus, Marilyn Stoltzfus, and Elam Mark Stoltzfus, Jr.; eight great-grandchildren: Caleb, Adam, and Ava Lapp, Jeremiah, Paul, Thomas, and Abigail Lapp, Laura Ingalls Fisher; siblings: Daniel Glick (Annie), Christian Glick (Rachel), Lydia Miller (Henry), Rebecca Stoltzfus (Daniel), Malinda Stoltzfus (the late John), Naomi Lapp (Samuel), Barbie Fisher (Isaac), Katie Stoltzfus (Daniel), Sadie Lapp (Daniel); sister-in-law, Rachel Glick. He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Michael James Lapp; a brother, Stephen Glick; and in-laws, Joel and Rachel Zook.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Penn State Medical Center, Lancaster Family Medicine, and Hospice & Community Care for their dedicated care of Moses while battling bladder cancer.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. DST, Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from the late home with viewing there from the time of this notice till the service. (Especially Sunday 2 7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. 7 p.m.). Interment: Bunker Hill Cemetery, Strasburg. Furman's Leola
