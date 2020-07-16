Morris W. Rylee

Morris Walter Rylee, 85, of Millersville, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Ridley, PA, he was the son of the late Morris and Edith Marie (Lanious) Rylee. Morris was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean (Weston) Rylee, and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Morris was a 1954 graduate of Penn Manor High School, where he excelled as a soccer player, being named as the Captain of his team and winning the Lancaster County Ray Link Soccer Award. He continued to play soccer during his military career and also in college. As a member of the US Army, Morris honorably served his country from 1956 to 1959, and traveled overseas to Germany. Upon his discharge, he attended Millersville University, and later became the owner and operator of Rylee's Drive-In Restaurant, which was a family business for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in Potter County. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, having had several golden retrievers over the years.
In addition to his wife, Morris is survived by his daughter, Deborah Rylee Haugen and her husband James of Lancaster, and his son, Craig Lee Rylee and his companion Connie Reid of Washington Boro. Also surviving is his granddaughter, Mindy Jo Phillips; and two brothers, John George Rylee, husband of Carol Ann of Alabama, and William Chester Rylee, husband of Pat of Nevada.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Hospice & Community Care for the exceptional care provided to Morris and the family over the past several weeks.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morris' final resting place will be at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be offered to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Verz Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com