Morris M. "Freddy" Frederick, 83, of Lititz, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Freddy was a life-long resident of Lititz and was the son of the late Earl K. and Olive (Adams) Frederick. He was the loving husband of Lynda J. (Murry) Frederick with whom he celebrated 33 years of marriage.
After graduating from Lititz High School in 1954, Freddy worked on the family farm from 1951-1955 until joining the US Navy. Following his honorable discharge, Freddy went to work for Wagaman Brothers Printers, Inc., Lititz, retiring after 28 years as Vice President of Sales. In his retirement, Freddy found great joy driving his friends in the Amish community.
Freddy was a parishioner at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata. He enjoyed playing tennis, winning two Lancaster County District 3 tennis partner titles and losing in the state finals. Freddy was an avid golfer, and loved bowling, fishing, and traveling. He was also a skilled woodworker.
In addition to his wife, Freddy is survived by his three children: Kathleen Steffy, wife of Michael, of Lititz; John Frederick, of Lititz; and Laura Kuti, wife of Jason, of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren: Whitney, Brooke, Jonathon, Dava, Evan, and Desmond; three great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Ryder, and Hayden; and three brothers: Harold, Russell, and James. Freddy was preceded in death by his siblings: Helen, Charlie, Richard, Kenneth, and Earl, Jr.
Funeral Services for Freddy will be held at 11AM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received for a viewing at the funeral home from 9AM to 11AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Millport Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Freddy's memory be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
