Morris Joseph Lapi, Sr., 76, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Reading to the late Leonard Lapi, Sr. and Josephine (Roccella) Lapi and was the husband of Shirley L. (Komlodi) Lapi with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He was a member of Calvary Church.
Morris was the owner of Lapi's Sandwich shop, 1968 to 1970, and The Denver House, 1974 to 1977. He was also a Culinary Arts Instructor for Lancaster County Career and Technology center for 30 years before retiring; the last ten years he was the Program Director. Morris was a graduate of Reading High School and Penn State University and a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
He enjoyed fishing, painting and cooking. Morris was also very active in Boy Scouts. He was the Scoutmaster of Denver Troop 32, and Director of J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation for six summers and received many awards, including the Wood Badge Training Course, Award of Merit and Silver Beaver Award. Morris served on the board of the Landis Valley Farm Museum.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Morris is survived by a son, Morris Joseph Lapi, Jr, husband of Heather (Harding) Lapi of Reinholds; a daughter, Diana Lynn Delmotte of Lititz; four grandchildren, Remy Delmotte, Juliette Delmotte, Rowan Lapi, Kira Lapi; two sisters, Jeanette Drey, Carmella Dornes, both of Reading and a brother, Leonard Lapi, Jr. of Delaware.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lily Lapi and a brother, Richard Lapi.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 1 to 2 PM at the Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Stan Maughan officiating. Interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Morris' memory may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.