Morgan L. Burhans Lucas, 38, left us January 7, 2022 to enter her new journey.
Morgan was born in York on March 22, 1983. She was the daughter of William and Chanda Burhans, then Karl and Chanda Lang. Morgan attended William Penn High School. She went on to be a manager at Friendly's Restaurant, where she was employed for 21 years. Morgan was a big Seattle Seahawks fan, loved people and liked to look pretty.
Morgan is survived by her parents; sisters, Anngel L. Caban and her husband Joshua, Adrianne Burhans and her fiancé Roberto Zito, and brother Matthew R. Lang. She was a loving aunt to nieces and nephews, Shania Hoff, William Patterson, Jade Lang, Paige Patterson, Damian Lang, and Mia Frances Perez. Also great-niece Chloe Hoff and great-nephew Elias Patterson.
A viewing will be held 9-10 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt Rose Ave. The service will begin at 10 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
A living tribute »