Monroe Z. Stoltzfus, age 78, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, August 26, at Fairmount Homes. He was the husband of Jane S. Shopf Stoltzfus for over 44 years. Born in Elverson, he was the son of the late Christian and Sarah Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
He graduated for LMH Class of 1960. He was a member of Akron Zion Lutheran Church. Monroe was an entrepreneur, salesman and part owner of Reifen Rubber of Manheim. He was a world-wide traveler and a very hard worker who never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children: Michele wife of Kim Thomas of York, Duane Stoltzfus of Intercourse, Paul husband of Penney Moore of Ephrata, Darla wife of Vince Anastasi of Intercourse, Tonya wife of Jesse Weaver of Akron, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 8 siblings: John husband of Karen Stoltzfus of Lebanon, Martha wife of James Thomas of Lancaster, Annie wife of David Donaldson of Canada, Lydia wife of Barry Baker of Florida, Carl husband of Hilda Stoltzfus of Elverson, Stephen husband of Lorrie Stoltzfus of East Petersburg, Grace wife of Eric Miller of Mount Joy, Calvin husband of Beverly Stoltzfus of Texas. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Katelyn Faith Ziemer.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 28 at 11 AM at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville with Pastor John Denlinger officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 AM until time of service. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes for the excellent and compassionate care they gave to Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Monroe's memory to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.