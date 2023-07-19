Monnie Ann Heisey, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Emerald Care, Elizabethtown. Monnie was the daughter of the late Jacob and Dorothy Buzzendore. She was predeceased by her husband James P. Heisey, Sr.
Monnie is survived by her daughter, Wendy Engle (Ken); step-sons: James Heisey, Jr. (Wendy) and Tony Heisey (Kelly); step-daughter, Kim Ackerman; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Service and interment will be private.
The family would like to thank everyone at Emerald Nursing & Rehabilitation for the wonderful care Monnie received.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
