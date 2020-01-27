Monique O. Andrew, (Monique Odette Louise Cordeau), 90 of Mt. Pleasant Mills, formerly of France and Ephrata, entered into rest on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was born in France on June 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Odette (Fouquet) Cordeau.
On August 10, 1946 in France, she married Robert W. Andrew, Jr., who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, and became Lancaster County's first "post-war bride." The couple were married for 66 years at the time of his passing on February 18, 2013.
She worked for various employers including the Ephrata Children's Shop as a sales clerk, and enjoyed supplying her grandchildren with many cute outfits.
Monique attended the Ephrata, New Holland, and Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. She also attended the Selinsgrove and Richfield Senior Center.
Monique enjoyed playing Scrabble, knitting dish cloths and baby hats which she donated, shopping, decorating for the holidays, watching TV game shows, and collecting snowmen and clown figurines. She also attended a 1991 season Philadelphia Phillies game, where she was announced as the millionth fan as she entered the ballpark. In 1976 on her 30th wedding anniversary she enjoyed a return trip to her home country of France to see family there. Monique loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Roselyne and Joel Beiler of Mt. Pleasant Mills; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. and Betty Andrew of Ephrata; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Chantal Edine of France, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 100 W. Main Street, Ephrata. Officiating will be her grandson Pastor Joel Beiler, Jr. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata. The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Rt. 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills is assisting the Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., Ephrata.
