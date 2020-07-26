Monique Michelle Gray (nee Hill), passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 46. She was the daughter of Monica Stewart and Paul Rogers.
Monique was born in Lancaster, PA and attended J.P. McCaskey High School. She graduated from a school of technology with a degree in medical assisting. She worked for several years as a medical assistant for an ophthalmology office before leaving to remain at home and raise her children. Monique was a gifted writer and would often write such beautiful words of comfort and love for her friends and family. Monique loved spending time with her family swimming and playing board games. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to laugh, and she brought joy to so many.
Monique is survived by her parents, Monica and Brent Stewart, Sr. of Lee's Summit, MO and Paul and Judy Rogers of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by her grandmother, Margaret M. Hill of Lee's Summit, MO. Her fiancé, Michael Steffen of Fenton, MO and her children, Alyssa Gray of St. Louis, MO, Alexandra Gray of Lancaster, PA, Emily Gray of Ballwin, MO and Michael and Mackenzie Steffen of Fenton, MO. She is also survived by her siblings, Paula Raines of Bloomfield, CT, Brian Boyer of Fayetteville, NC, Brent Stewart, Jr. of Seattle, WA, Desmond Stewart of Kansas City, MO, Tamara T. Smith-Norris of Hollywood, MD and Charleslene V. Tebbetts of San Antonio, TX. Monique was also a loving member of the York Family of Lancaster, PA.
Services: Monique's Life Celebration will be held at the Garden of Five Senses, Lancaster County Park, Lancaster, PA, August 1st, 2020, from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
(NOTE: Due to current pandemic social distancing guidelines apply and face masks are encouraged.)
A living tribute »