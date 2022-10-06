Monique Eileen Simmons, 68, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Robert V. and Arlene M. (White) Simmons.
Monique had previously worked as the Director of Employment and Training for Community Action Program of Lancaster. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1972, and Slippery Rock University, class of 1976. She enjoyed genealogy, photography and crossword puzzles. She was an avid viewer of Jeopardy.
Monique is survived by a sister, Roberta L., wife of Randy B. Maurer of Ephrata; a sister-in-law, Maymie Jo White of Owensboro, KY; two nephews, Brook F. White, Jr., and his children, Chrisler and Aubrey White of Louisville, KY, Christopher, husband of Cathy White, and his children, Curtis and Leo White Owensboro, KY, and a niece, Wendy L. White of Owensboro, KY.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Simmons, Brook F. White; her step-mother, Sarah L. Simmons, and a sister-in-law, Doris (Eades) White.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Monique's memory may be made to Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.