Monika Ulda "Moe" Eckenrod, 37, of Cameron, NC, formerly of Landisville, passed away on Friday, May, 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Esperanza Ortiz of Manheim Township and James R. Shoemaker, husband of Kelly of New Cumberland. Monika was the devoted wife of Scott F. Eckenrod with whom she celebrated 18 years of marriage. Also surviving is their son, James D. Eckenrod; a sister, Brittany E. Shoemaker of Lancaster; and a brother, Ryan Stevens, husband of Jaime of Flemington, NJ.
Monika was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 2000. She received her degree in general psychology from Phoenix University. Monika also studied psychology at Penn State from 2011-2013. In 2017, she received the Iron Mike award as well as the All American Volunteer of the quarter at Fort Bragg. She volunteered as Co-FRG Leader at Headquarters, Headquarters Battery, 2-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Monika loved animals and was always there to help a friend.
Services will be private. Monika will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com