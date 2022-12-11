Monica M. Finneran, 87, of Lancaster, went into the arms of angels December 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 14, 1934, in Mahanoy City, she was one of 13 children to George and Mary Kufrovich. At the age of 18, she married the man she would spend the rest of her life with, Joseph T. Finneran, and celebrate more than 68 beautiful years together.
Monica's world revolved around her family and her faith. A devout Catholic her entire life, she was a parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church from the time she moved to Lancaster. She dedicated herself to her family and treasured making memories with them; everything from being a cheerleading coach for her daughters, to baking their favorite cakes and pies. She enjoyed listening to Christmas music and watching her favorite programs on HGTV.
Her memories will be cherished by all who knew her, and her love will live on in her husband, Joseph; daughters, Beth Ann Finneran of Lancaster and Colleen, wife of Daniel Levitan, of Maytown; the one who stole her heart and affectionately called her "Nanny", her beloved grandson, Christopher Nash of Mountville, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in passing by her parents and 12 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Anne & Our Lady of La Vang Parish, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602, at 11 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Guests are invited to attend a viewing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Interment to follow Mass at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Monica's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
