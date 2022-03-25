Molly R. Nelson

Molly Rebecca Nelson, 30 of Lancaster, passed away at home due to natural causes on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in Edmonds, WA she was the daughter of Thomas Nelson and Karen (Lippincott) Nelson.
Molly was a very passionate person. She strived to accomplish all the goals she set for herself. She had a laugh and smile that would light up a room. Molly had a special intuition, extreme attention to detail, and a strong personality. She enjoyed painting and photography, ginkgo trees, tennis, amine, and especially her dogs Maggie and Winston. Molly was most content cuddled up at home watching movies by candlelight.
Molly is survived and will be deeply missed by her partner Chris Bomberger, her parents Tom Nelson and Karen Nelson, her sister Katie Nelson, and her good friend Brenda Bomberger.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
