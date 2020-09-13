Mitchell E. Flahart, 57, of Saint James, Missouri, formerly of Peach Bottom, PA, passed away unexpectedly on April 27th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Clarence W. Flahart and Wilma J. Flahart.
Mitch was a 1981 graduate of Solanco High School and worked for Sperry Rail Service for 37 years. Mitch enjoyed motorcycles, classic cars, photography, astronomy, coin collecting and stamp collecting. He will always be remembered as the guy who could fix anything, or if you needed a tool or a part, he had it. He was very witty and always had a joke for anyone who would listen.
Mitch is survived by his beloved wife of almost 26 years, Cynthia (Jones) Flahart, both his parents, Clarence Flahart and Wilma Flahart, three sisters, Mary Rafferty, wife of William, Myra Hann, wife of Richard, and Myrna Flahart, a brother, John Flahart, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11:30 a.m. with visitation with the family starting at 11:00 a.m. at Oakryn Hall, 569 Nottingham Road, Nottingham, PA.
