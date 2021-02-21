Mitchell C. Bewley

Mitchell Chayce Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, tragically died on February 14, 2021.
Mitch is survived by his children: Greyson, Garrett and Sadie; his parents: Robin Mull and Michael Bewley (Jan); his siblings: Erin Nicole Sands (Adam), Benjamin Bewley (Lauren), and Kaitlynn Bewley; his grandparents: LaVerne and Barbara Mull and Lloyd and Doris Bewley; his step-brothers: Peter Jacob Pranckun, Joshua Pranckun (Rachel), Zachariah Pranckun and Joel Pranckun (Hebah); as well as five nieces and nephews and six step-nieces and nephews.
Mitch was employed by A. W. Fox Trucking, Inc. and was a loyal and dependable employee. Mitch loved his children and his truck more than anything else in the world. He was known for his quick smile, authentic friendliness, his moves on the dance floor, and of course singing a mean Karaoke! He enjoyed being goofy and made everyone around him feel loved. Mitch, "catch ya on the flip side."
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the LCBC Manheim Campus, located at 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. COVID considerations will be in place so please plan to wear a mask inside and social distancing is required. Trucks can enter from Esbenshade Road or from the entrance off 772 west off the soccer fields. Parking will be in the north parking lot. To honor Mitch, all who attend have been asked to dress in jeans and boots.
In lieu of flowers, donations for Mitch's children can be made to the Mitchell Bewley Memorial Fund at any PNC Bank location.
