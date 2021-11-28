Miriam Werner Herr of Mount Joy went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22, 2021 after a brief stay at Paramount Senior Living. Born September 22, 1926 in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Katie Werner and the wife of the late Raymond Herr. Miriam and Raymond were married on May 14, 1950. They went to housekeeping near Roots Nursery in Manheim. They moved up to the Mount Joy area and purchased a homestead across the street from Mount Pleasant Church. They built a garage where Raymond repaired automobiles and Miriam raised her family and provided them with fresh vegetables from her successful garden. They attended the Church of the Brethren until settling in as members of the Mount Pleasant BIC congregation where Miriam was an active member. She loved to garden and to raise flowers while raising her family. She loved being with her family, especially her two granddaughters.
Miriam is survived by her son, Jere Herr and her daughter, Kay (husband Mike) Book as well as two granddaughters: Rochelle (husband Nate) Pontz and Chelsea (husband Jon) Bright. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Werner and her brother, Paul Werner. The family wishes to thank friends and family who have prayed, visited, and cared for Miriam especially over the past several years.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Pleasant BIC Church on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM after a brief time of visitation from 3:00-4:00 PM. Friends, neighbors and relatives are invited to share in this service and celebration of life at Mt. Pleasant BIC Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant BIC Church, 1756 Mt. Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
