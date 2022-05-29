Miriam V. Sowers, 96 formerly of Willow Street and Lancaster passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Evergreen Estates Retirement Center where she resided for the past 5 years. Born in Conestoga on April 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mabel Longenderfer Herr. She was the wife of Mervin B. Sowers, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1996.
Miriam worked for Rebman's and Zercher Funeral Home, Conestoga in her younger years. She worked for Herr and Company Wholesaler once her children were raised. She attended Creswell EC Church as a child and Boehm's UM Church. She enjoyed canning, going to yard sales and playing the piano. She loved animals, especially her Pomeranian "Pee Wee".
Miriam was a caring and thoughtful lady who loved her grandchildren. She will be missed by her daughter, Linda L. Farmer of Lancaster; her daughter-in-law, Jean Sowers of Mt. Wolf, PA; grandchildren, Mark and Greg Sowers, Kelly Harrold and Jason, husband of Lisa Farmer and her great grandchildren, Tyler, Haley and Nolan. She was preceded in death by her son, Mervin B. Sowers, Jr., granddaughter, Lori Phenegar, brothers, Elvin, Mervin and Earl Herr and her sister, Irene Wissler.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Miriam's funeral service on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Miriam's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
