Miriam Susanna (Smoker) Brendle

With joyful and grateful hearts, we celebrate the life of Miriam Susanna Brendle,101, of Strasburg who went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 15, 2021, 3 weeks shy of her 102nd birthday. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by those who loved her so much. We feel very blessed that we had time with her during her final hours to say good-bye.
Family and friendships were at the center of Mim's life. In 1942, she married Martin "Marty" Brendle and moved onto the farm where she would spend the rest of her life. They shared many happy years together until his death in 1991. She was the loving mother of two, grandma of six, and great-grandma of five. Known as Mim, Grandma, BamMaw, Gram, Great Grammy, Grandma Brendle, and Aunt Mim, she had a big heart for many children and friends over the years. Mim was a tireless worker and worked alongside Marty in the family poultry business, Brendle's Poultry, until their retirement in 1982. Mim loved cooking, baking, spending time fishing at the family cabin in Huntingdon County with the "mountain crew", going on cruises with friends and her dearest nephew and niece Doug and Jody Smoker, pinochle card group, her church at Wesley United Methodist Church of Strasburg, watching the Phillies, sewing, crochet, and sending birthday cards to everyone. She was fiercely independent and very happy to have lived at home from the time that Marty passed until the end of her life. She spent her life helping others and giving generously and selflessly, always seeing the good in everything and everyone.
Born in Parkesburg, Chester County on March 5, 1919, Mim was the daughter of Samuel B. Smoker and Salome Stoltzfus Smoker. Mim is survived by her son, Glenn, his wife Karen, and her daughter, Linda Arnold; grandchildren Holly (Arnold) Heyser, wife of Bill, David Arnold, Matthew Arnold, Anna Brendle Kennedy, wife of Steven, and Ian Brendle, husband of Melanie Martin; great-grandchildren Billy, Beau, and Bella Heyser, Miriam (Mia) Kennedy, and Goldie Brendle; her sister, Reba Hershey, and brothers, Daniel and Nevin Smoker.
Mim was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marty, grandson Andrew Arnold, and eight siblings: Norman Smoker, Marie Yoder, Lena Lapp, Lloyd "Jim" Smoker, Elsie Wingard, Lee Smoker, Amanda Beiler, and Marcus "Bud" Smoker.
A viewing will take place from 1-2 PM, followed by a celebration of Mim's life at 2 PM with Rev. David Ryan officiating, on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Following CDC guidelines masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. To watch Mim's service on Zoom, go to www.wesleychurch.us and click on the specially marked link to join the Zoom meeting.
Private interment in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Mim's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Wesley U.M. Church, 40 West Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »