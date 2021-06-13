Miriam Snavely Longenecker

Miriam (Mim) Snavely Longenecker, age 87, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA, following a gradual decline in health over recent years. Miriam was born in Brickerville, PA, to the late Ben and Mabel Witmer Snavely. On August 16, 1952, at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, she married Martin (Marty) Miller Longenecker who preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage in 2003.
The fourth in a family of five girls, she went on to raise six sons, five of whom survive her: Randy (Marla) of Athens, OH; Terry (Rhonda) of Kalispell, MT; Nelson (Dani) of Lancaster, PA; Mike (Joyce) of Lancaster, PA; and Kevin (Shelby) of Harrisonburg, VA. Son Phil preceded her in death in 2015. Two sisters, Helen Snavely and Lois (Grayford) Snavely Gray survive. Her other two sisters, Ruth (Harold) Snavely Frey and Irene (Rafael) Snavely Ramos, preceded her in death. She has 15 living grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. One great-grandson preceded her in death.
Miriam's faith in Christ embraced mystery and she enjoyed deep spiritual conversations with others. She exhibited many gifts-hospitality, concern for others, encouragement, and prayer. In addition to her six boys, she enjoyed raising plants and flowers. Her artful creativity was best expressed in floral arrangements. She appreciated both order and asymmetry-she 'colored outside the lines,' all the while respecting them. Miriam was self-educated and intensely curious, having only been given the opportunity to finish eight years of formal schooling. And although unable to do so in recent years, one of her favorite activities was enjoying the great outdoors on a walk with family.
A Graveside Burial Service for close friends and family will be conducted at Shope's Cemetery in Middletown, PA, at 10:30 AM, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 followed by a memorial service at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA that afternoon at 3 PM. The services will be livestreamed via Miriam's obituary link at SnyderFuneralHome.com beginning at 2:55 PM. Memorial donations can be made to Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
