Miriam S. Stoltzfus, age 89, of Gap, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Tuesday, February, 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Benuel M. Stoltzfus, who passed away on February 28, 1999. She was born in Gordonville, daughter of the late Abram E. & Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was a member of Millwood Mennonite Church. She enjoyed fishing, spending time in Florida, quilting, flea markets, entertaining, and watching her children and grandchildren play softball and hockey.
Surviving are 7 children: Abram M. husband of Anna Mae Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Gap, David R. husband of Edna Mae Bawell Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Melvin S. husband of Barbara L. King Stoltzfus of Kinzers, Mervin Lee Stoltzfus of Strasburg, Linda Marie wife of Elmer S. Riehl of Coatesville, Daniel W. Stoltzfus of Holtwood, Rosanne S. wife of Virgil S. Miller of Narvon, 27 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, brother David Stoltzfus of Kansas. She was preceded in death by a grandson Jeffrey Wayne Stoltzfus, great-grandson Benjamin Thomas, and 10 siblings.
Funeral service will take place from the Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon, PA, on Thursday, February 6th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. There will also be a viewing on Wednesday at the Millwood Mennonite Church, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. Interment will take place in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
