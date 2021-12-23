Miriam S. Glick, 64, 6104 Nittany Valley Dr., Mill Hall, PA. died December 22, 2021 at her home. Born July 4, 1957 In Leloa, PA she was the daughter of the late David W. & Sarah S. Glick. On December 12, 1978 she married John M. Glick, Jr. who survives at home.
She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: 3 daughters: Martha (Elam) Stoltzfus, and Linda (Amos) Bleiler, both of Howard, PA and Sadie (Samuel) Stoltzfus, Stocton, MO; 2 sons: David (Mary ) Glick, Spring Mills, PA and Jonny ( Mariam) Glick, Mill Hall, PA; 5 sisters: Katie (Elmer) Fisher, Burnham, PA, Anna (Amos) Fisher, Mill Hall, PA, Sadie (John) Bleiler, Strasburg, PA, Linda (Samuel) King, New Holland, PA and Mary (Simeon) Stultzfus, Millersvile, PA; 3 brothers: Jacob (Barbara) Glick, Lancaster, PA; Benuel (Katie) Glick, Belmont, PA and David (Ruthie) Glick, Miffintown, PA; and 31 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a stillborn son in 1992 and a sister, Barbara Stoltzfoos in 2015.
Friends will be received in the family residence until the time of services on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Interment, East End Amish Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA
Arrangements entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 main St., Mill Hall, PA
Online condolences: @wetzlerfuneralhome.org
