Miriam Ranck Stoltzfus Nov. 19, 1926 – Jan. 14, 2020

Miriam R. Stoltzfus, 93, died Jan. 14, 2020 at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA. She was born in Soudersburg, PA, Nov. 19, 1926, to Amos W. and Stella (Ranck) Weaver. She was married in 1948 to Luke Stoltzfus, with whom she served in Philadelphia, PA, as pastor's wife and bishop's wife, for 47 years.
They had six children, five of whom are still living: Rhoda (Rodi) married to Willie Longenecker, of Morson, Ontario, Canada; Glenn married to Jane Jacobs, of Lancaster, PA; Don married to Linda High, of East Petersburg, PA; Eric married to Cheryl Sahd of Farmington, NM; and Theda married to David S. Jones, Jr. of Perkiomenville, PA.
She is grandmother of 28 and great-grandmother of 25. One sister, Ellen Good of Carlsbad, NM, survives.
After Luke passed away she married Noah Stoltzfus and gained two well-loved step-children, Pam married to Bob Thimsen, of Apex, NC, and Daniel married to Angela Sexton, of Baltimore, MD. She was predeceased by a son, Dirck, in 1974, by her husband, Luke Stoltzfus in 2002, by her second husband, Noah Stoltzfus in 2008 and by a grandson, Robert in 2014; and two sisters, Mary Lefever and Verna Rohrer.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, Lititz, PA with a time of visitation with the family from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Private Interment: Oley Mennonite Cemetery, Oley, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »