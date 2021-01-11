Miriam R. Potts, 83, of East Petersburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Ruth M. (Dohn) and William F. Miller.
Miriam was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Following graduation, Miriam went to work for Weis Markets, where she was employed for over 47 years. She enjoyed camping with her family, visiting the casino and playing bingo as well as building puzzles. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and golf. Most of all, Miriam cherished spending time with her family. Her generous heart will be missed by all who knew her.
Miriam is survived by her children: David Potts of Kansas, Linda McGaw (Kenneth) of Mount Joy, Doug Potts (Bonnie) of Willow Street, Diane Herr (Lindsay) of East Petersburg and Leslie Eckman (Edward) of Lancaster; her brother, David Miller of Meadville, 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Richard Miller.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1PM on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 12PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia, PA. The family requests casual and colorful attire to honor Miriam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Tp leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com