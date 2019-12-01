Miriam P. Spotts

Miriam P. (Brumbach) Spotts, 94, of Lititz, PA, passed away at Brethren Village on Friday, November 29, 2019 with her family by her side.
Miriam was a daughter of the late Hiriam P. and Elizabeth (Shealer) Brumbach. She was married to her loving husband, the late Roger B. Spotts, for 60 years, before his passing in 2013.
Miriam was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Ephrata, PA where she was on the Ladies Aid Committee and the Adult Missionary Society of the church.
She worked as a sewing machine operator at the former Dutchmaid Co. in Ephrata for 34 years. She was also employed at the former Hopeland Manufacturing Co. and was most recently employed at Martin's Country Market until retiring in 2002.
Miriam loved working on jigsaw puzzles and sewing. She was an avid Hershey Bears hockey fan and loved going to games with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda, wife of Richard Althouse, her granddaughter, Amy, wife of Robert Mellinger, III, all of Ephrata, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her fifteen brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, December 3rd from 6 – 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, December 4th at 1:00 p.m. Friends will be received at the church from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.
Place of interment will be Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp., PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com