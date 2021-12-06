Miriam O. Sensenig, 90, of Ephrata, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at Fairmount Homes.
Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late Noah B. and Elizabeth (Oberholtzer) Sensenig.
Miriam was a domestic worker and a member of Pequea Mennonite Church.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are three siblings: Lyman O. Sensenig, Lena O. Burkholder, and Naomi O. Sensenig.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Pequea Mennonite Church with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Paul Newswanger, Marlin Zimmerman, and Loren Nolt officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel on Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
