Miriam (Mim) Saam

Mim was called Home on Christmas Day 2020, at the age of 93. She passed away at home, with her son, Christopher Saam and his wife, Onita Saam. She had suffered a slight stroke in November. Thank you to all the people from Hospice. They made it possible for her to stay in her home until she passed.
Mim was born in Lancaster, PA., Anna Miriam Susan Todd, on November 22, 1927. She graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1946. She got married to Eugene (Jeep) Saam on June 5, 1948. They had 70 wonderful years together. They had 3 children; Barbara Moyer, Jody Wise, and Christopher. They had 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
They started Snow Skiing 1948. Every weekend in the winter we skied. Every weekend in the summer we were on the river with a cabin and a boat. They skied all over the world with The Lancaster Ski Club. He quit at age 84 she quit at 80. Mim was the 1st woman Kitchen Designer in the area. Then she went to work for Goodwill Industries as "The Program Development Director." Her job was to raise money. So in 1968 & 1969 she lived in a Goodwill Box for 2 weeks out at The Park City Mall, to demonstrate what it is like to be disabled. Channel 8, The News Papers and some out of town Radio Stations covered it, and It was amazing. She was known as "The Lady In the Box."
She sold Lighting at AA Electric in Lancaster until she retired. She sold over 200 Oil Paintings. She was an Artist, Sculptor, Poet and has 2 published books. She wrote her 2nd book at 87 years old "Leveling The Aging Playing Field" They can be found at www.miriamsaam.com or Amazon.com.
Her remains were donated to "The Anatomy Gift Registry'' for Medical Research. They will send us the ashes later. Services will be announced later. As their son, I would like to say; "I had the best childhood of any 10 people I ever met. Thank You Mom and Dad, You 2 were Wonderful. You will be Missed A Lot."
