Miriam M. Weaver, 99, of Ephrata, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in East Lampeter Twp., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Katie (Sensenig) Snyder. Her husband, Luke L. Weaver, died Sept. 8, 1995.
Miriam was a homemaker and a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, where she was active in the sewing circle. She also enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and covering hangers.
Surviving are three sons, Marlin E., married to Ruth Ann (Smith) Gehr Weaver of Ephrata, Linford L., married to Debbie (Rude) Weaver of Stevens, and Nelson R. Weaver and his companion, Betty Eutsey of Lancaster; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a brother, Clarence, married to Vivian (Weit) Stauffer.
Preceding her in death is a grandson, Michael Weaver.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fairmount Home for the wonderful care they gave to Miriam.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20 at 10am at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522 with viewing from 9 to 10am. Interment will be in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
