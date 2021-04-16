Miriam M. Stoltzfus, 93, a resident of the Quarryville Presbyterian Home, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was married 69 years to Jonathan D. Stoltzfus. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Stephen A. and Mary B. Glick Lantz.
Miriam was a homemaker and a member of the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church. She loved her family and enjoyed quilting and bird watching as hobbies.
Surviving besides her husband are six sons, Amos W. husband of Marianne Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Edwin L. Stoltzfus of Ronks, David P. husband of Karen Stoltzfus of Whittier, NC, Jonathan D., Jr. husband of Lydia Stoltzfus of New Holland, Alpheus J. husband of Kathryn Stoltzfus of Nashville, TN, and Vernon R. husband of Kimberly Stoltzfus of Strasburg; four daughters, Rebecca Ann wife of Galen Miller of Bourbon, IN, Elma Grace Stoltzfus of Ronks, Esther Marie wife of Wayne Wagler of Washington, IN, and Linda Beth wife of Sanford Weaver of New Holland; 37 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sadie Stoltzfus of Leola, and Naomi wife of Bob Sebourn of Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Louise Stoltzfus, grandsons, Jonathan Stoltzfus III and Joshua Stoltzfus, and by siblings, Elam, Alpheus, Phares, Levi, Omar, and Reuben Lantz, Lydia Glick, Susie Beiler, Barbara Fisher, Rebecca Miller and Katie Lantz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 10:00 A.M. at the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday (TODAY) from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
