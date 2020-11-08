Miriam M. Reitz, 100, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
She was the loving wife of the late John C. Reitz for 61 years and daughter of the late Adam and Anna (Lichty) Martin.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Miriam was a longtime resident of Ephrata, PA, having moved there in 1971. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata and was employed at the former Donecker's in Ephrata as Head Hostess. She was also a member and past president of the Ephrata Woman's Club.
Surviving are three sons: John C. Reitz, Jr., husband of Mary, Elizabethtown, PA; Larry T. Reitz, husband of JoAnne, Vandalia, Ohio; and Michael D. Reitz, husband of Mimi, Pottstown, PA; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Miriam was preceded in death by four brothers: Homer, John, David, and Paul; and one sister, Mary Sensenich.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.