Miriam M. Horst, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in Clay Twp. to the late Adam and Mary (Martin) Horst.
She attended Springville Mennonite Church.
Miriam is survived by four siblings, Allen, husband of Linda (Martin) Horst of Mansfield, NY, Walter, husband of Arlene (Brubaker) Horst of Womelsdorf, Mabel, wife of Clarence Wenger of Ephrata, Erma, wife of the late Harlan Martin of Stevens and 23 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sadie Mae Horst; a brother-in-law, Harlan Martin and two nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes Wheatridge Heath Care Center for their kind and compassionate care of Miriam during her stay.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Wheatridge Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 8:45 AM at the Wheatridge Chapel, with furthers services at 9:30AM from the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
