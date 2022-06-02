Miriam M. Cutman, 89, a resident of Landis Homes, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Morgantown, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sadie Fisher Cutman.
Miriam had worked as a seamstress in various garment factories. She was a member of Calvary Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie E. Cutman of Lititz, and Ruth Miller of Cannon Beach, OR and one niece.
Services and interment in the Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery were private.
