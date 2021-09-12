Miriam M. Bailey (Stoudt), 96, of Narvon, passed away on September 5, 2021 at Zerbe Sister's Retirement Home. She was the loving wife to Paul H. Bailey, who passed away on May 21, 1982. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul & Elizabeth (Shiner) Stoudt. Miriam worked as an office administrator for SLC Slip Factory for over 24 years before her retirement in 1989. She enjoyed walking and spending time at her summer home in Maryland. After her husband had passed, Miriam would use her van to take her widowed friends, as well as other friends who lived in facilities, out on day trips. She also enjoyed painting, sewing, crafts, as well as landscaping and gardening. Miriam loved jigsaw puzzles and always had a 1,000 piece or in some cases a 3,000 piece going at a time. She loved rooting on the Phillies and the Eagles. Most of all she was a loving, devoted wife, step mother and daughter.
She is survived by her step daughter, Sylvia Ann Missimer, of Sabinsville, PA, step granddaughter, Cindy Barthel of Boyertown, PA, her step niece, Carol Hagy of Sparks Glenco, MD.
Miriam is predeceased by her step brother, Harry Hagy, and several cousins.
Funeral service for Miriam will be held privately at the convenience of the family on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Miriam's honor to The Animal Rescue League of Berks County. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com