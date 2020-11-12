Miriam L. Denlinger, 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, formerly of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2020. Her husband Irvin Denlinger passed ahead of her on Dec. 26, 2019, having celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Elizabeth Leaman Landis.
Miriam was a farm homemaker most of her life. She was a wonderful cook and baker, often entertaining big groups of friends and family. She was a great gardener and had a green thumb with all her many plants. She enjoyed playing the piano.
Miriam was a member of Farm Women and the Sewing Circle of Landis Valley Mennonite Church where she was a life member. Together with her husband Irvin, they did extensive traveling. She worked as a secretary at the Mennonite Home.
She is survived by: her two daughters, Linda married to David Dowd, Lancaster, Deborah married to Clair Esbenshade, Beaver Springs, PA; three sons, Ronald married to Carole Denlinger, Elkhart, IN, Larry married to Linda Denlinger, Lancaster, and Bryan married to Norma Denlinger, Morgantown; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Hoover.
Funeral services will be private with interment following in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
