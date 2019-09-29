Miriam Kay Forrey, 68, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, August 8, 1951, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Oscar H. and Ruth (Keagy) Forrey.
She is survived by two sons: Carl S. Groff, married to Zina, of Elizabethtown and Daniel O. Groff, companion of Kerstin Edmonds, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ruth Wanner, married to David, of Coatesville and Susan Daugherty, of Landisville and a brother, Ronald Forrey, of Elizabethtown, as well as Miriam's extended family and caring friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Witmer and Pauline Retallack and a brother, James Forrey.
A funeral service will be at 6 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1380. A viewing will be held from 5 PM until the time of the service on Friday. The family is requesting everyone attending would wear jean's to honor Miriam's wishes. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's honor to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.masonicvillages.org
