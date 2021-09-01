Miriam Kathryn (Folk) Morgan, 88, of Lancaster, PA died peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Kathryn (Kay, Kate) was born on Christmas day, 1932, in Six Mile Run, PA to the late Joseph Henry and Jennie Doris (Pleacher) Folk. She enjoyed her special holiday birthday! She shared 61 happy and loving years of marriage to the love of her life, Lee D. Morgan, who preceded her in death on November 5, 2013.
Kathryn, who was best known as "Nanny" for the last four decades, enjoyed cooking and baking for her family during the holidays and for weekly Sunday lunches. Her Christmas cookies and Easter candy were highlights. She was very creative and made outfits, Christmas pajamas, costumes, quilts, hairpin lace afghans, and even stuffed animals for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Lee D. Morgan II (Elaine Good), Mountville, PA; a daughter, Kandis Morgan Oelschlagel, Harrisburg, PA, a granddaughter, Amanda (Morgan) Smith (W. Manning), Lititz, PA; four grandsons: Thomas J. Fralich, M.D. PhD (Mary Chen), Colorado; Stephen J. Fralich, Washington; Jonathan L. Morgan, Lancaster, PA; Robert D. Morgan, Florida; two great-grandchildren: Eleanor Kathryn and Merritt Wilson Smith, Lititz, PA; a sister: Edna Mae (Folk) Brewster; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, John J. Morgan, two sisters, Mary Magdelin (Folk) Snyder, June Martha (Folk) Williams, three brothers, John Sylvester Folk, Vaughn Henry "Dick" Folk and Joseph Mathias "Dune" Folk.
Family and friends are respectively invited to attend the Funeral Service at 11 AM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com