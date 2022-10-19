Miriam June Thomas, 100, passed away on October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Springs, PA, to the late Fred and Minnie Lohr, she was the last surviving sister of her four siblings. June was the wife of Anthony Thomas for 39 years until his passing in 1984.
June is survived by her children, Joanne, wife of Barry Gebhard of Palmyra, Kathleen Tobias, Tina Alexander, and Fred Thomas, husband of Lisa, of Lancaster, as well as 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceasing her was a stepson, John Thomas, husband of Henrietta, of Lancaster.
June, known for her unwavering faith and deep love for the Lord, was a member of her church's Bible Study and the local Christian Business & Professional Women group. June expressed her love to her family and friends through cooking and hosted many gatherings throughout the years. June, an accomplished equestrian, enjoyed reading, painting ceramics, and tending her flower garden. She was retired from the School District of Lancaster.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Grace Community Church of Willow Street.