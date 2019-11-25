Miriam J. Lentz, 74, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elias, Jr. and Mary Faus Frey. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Lentz for 52 years prior to his passing in 2017.
Miriam was a faithful member of Elizabethtown Mennonite Church where she was committed to the ministry of the sewing circle. Earlier, she was also a Sunday school teacher. She was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and, in addition to being a homemaker, she was an Avon consultant for 47 years. Miriam was a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing organ. She was devoted to her family, church, and vocation.
She is survived by four children, Lester E., husband of Kristin Morley Lentz, of Lancaster, Rita F., wife of Delmar Wenger, of Lancaster, Wanda J., wife of Jeff Sipe, of Middletown, and Jennifer L., wife of Robert Bender, Jr., of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Brandi) Wenger, Ashley Wenger, Audrey (Mike) Burkholder, Cory Lentz, Cheyenne Bender, John Robert Bender, Benjamin Lentz, and Abigail Lentz; one great-grandson, Daniel Burkholder; and seven siblings, Richard, husband of Janet Frey, of Lititz, Kenneth, husband of Joyce Frey, of Mount Joy, Nelson, husband of Barb Frey, of Newville, Mervin, husband of Rachel Frey, of Greencastle, Clair, husband of Sandy Frey, of Brownstown, Ruth Ann, wife of James Lindberg, of Manheim, and John, husband of Miriam Frey, of Manheim.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Interment will follow in the Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday afternoon from 4-6:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to caring fund of Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, earmarked sewing circle. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.