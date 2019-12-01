Miriam H. Miller, 90, of St. John Herr Estates, Columbia, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Jay Robert Miller, who passed away in January of 2006. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Christian G. and Elsie Mowrer Habecker. She was a homemaker and did domestic work for the Mann family. She also worked on the family farm until the Spring of 1968, and in the cafeteria at Penn Manor High School, and at Garvin's Department Store. She was a member of Central Manor Church of God, where she taught Sunday School to the fourth graders for many years. She was a graduate of Manor Township-Millersville Boro High School, Class of 1947. She was a member and past president of the Farm Women's Society #23, the Postcard Club, and she enjoyed bird watching, sewing, going to the mountains, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son: P. Robert Miller, Augusta, GA. A daughter: Janice M. (Daniel R.) Good, Mount Joy. Eight grandchildren. Eleven great-grandchildren. One great-great-grandson. Sisters: Esther Nolt; Mary Weaver; and Edna (Dick) Shenk, all of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Joyce Harris; grandson: Christopher Harris; sisters: Anna Martin; Martha Barley; and Florence Dryden.
The Funeral Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. Viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Missions Fund at Central Manor Church of God. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com