Miriam H. Martin, age 82 of Lancaster, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was the wife of Fred W. Martin, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 15th. She was born in Quarryville, daughter of the late Paul & Ruth Hess Myer. She was a member of Grace Point Church of Paradise, where she had taught children's Sunday School for over 50 years and graciously supported her husband in ministry. It brought her great joy to serve others through hospitality. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being actively involved in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Darrell husband of Nyla Ebersole Martin of Lancaster, Patti wife of Jim Metzler of Quarryville, Roger husband of Rhoda Fisher Martin of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: David husband of Betty Reed Myer of Quarryville, Naomi wife of Larry Davis of Cochranville, Rhoda wife of Howard Smoker of Strasburg, Jay Paul husband of Nellene Wimer Myer of Roaring Branch, PA. She was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Joy Martin and 2 siblings: John Myer and Mary Stoltzfus.
A celebration of life service will take place at Grace Point Church, 10 South Singer Avenue, Paradise, PA, on Wednesday, September 8th at 11:00 a.m., with a time to greet the family following the service. A private burial will take place prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pregnancy Resources at Cornerstone, 5380 Lincoln Highway, Gap, PA 17527. shiveryfuneralhome.com