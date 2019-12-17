Miriam H. Kachel, 97, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was the widow of the late Charles H. Kachel.
Miriam had retired from Arc Products, Willow Street. She was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. Miriam enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
Born in Kinzers, PA, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Florence Donley Hershey.
She is survived by her daughter, Florence I. Hanna, Quarryville; 2 grandchildren, Renee Capano, Charlestown, MD, Steven Hanna, Jr., 2 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Viewing will be one hour prior from 9-10 AM. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill PA 17011, or Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.