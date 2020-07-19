Miriam H. Hilsher, 94, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community where she made her home for the last 25 years. Born in Ephrata Twp., she was the daughter of the late Lehman H. and Frances S. Horst LeFever. She was the wife of the late Clarence S. Hilsher for 55 years prior to his passing in 2001.
Miriam was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church in Lititz where she taught youth-aged girls' Sunday school for many years. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband on their family farm until they both retired. She expressed her artistic talent in decorating wedding and other occasion cakes, sewing clothing, and painting handmade wooden crafts. In addition to reading and knitting, she spent many hours volunteering her time at Pleasant View.
Surviving are two daughters, Dorothy M. Frey of Chambersburg, and Margie A., wife of Dennis H. Frey, of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and two siblings, Merle, husband of June LeFever, of Manheim, and Frances, wife of Carl Leaman, of Bird-in-Hand. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Frances M. Nissley; and three brothers, Harold, Titus, and Jay LeFever.
A graveside service will be held on Monday morning, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Conoy Brethren in Christ Cemetery, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA. Parking is available in the parking lot of the church across from the cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Tuesday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »