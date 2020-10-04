Miriam H. Freeland, 92, of Columbia passed away on September, 26th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Abraham and Elizabeth Huber and was a lifetime and active resident of Columbia.
Miriam was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1945 and worked for many years as a sewer with Columbia Garment Factory. Never one to drive, she would walk everywhere; even up to her final days. Miriam was very giving and enjoyed baking and giving away the food that she created, especially her mints. She also volunteered every Wednesday at The Columbia Food Bank. Miriam liked to travel and had visited several destinations across the country with her family and the ITT Grinnell Retirement Club. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who adored her family and treasured spending time with them. Miriam was a lifelong and faithful member of Columbia United Methodist Church.
Miriam leaves behind her daughter, Lee Ann, wife of Patrick Kinsley of Elizabethtown; her beloved granddaughter, Kelly Kinsley of Elizabethtown; several nieces and nephews and large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Freeland in 2012 and also six siblings.
Miriam's public visitation will be held from 2:00–4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to Covid, services will be private and she will be laid to rest with her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Columbia Food Bank, 340 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville