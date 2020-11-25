Miriam H. Burkland

After quietly celebrating her 98th birthday with her daughter at her side and family via phone calls, Miriam, or "Dodie" as she was known by her grandchildren, passed away in her sleep in the early evening of November 22, 2020 at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster.
Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Gottleib J. and Louise Foernsler Hoppler.
Upon graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1940, she worked at RCA and then Watt and Shand department store where she met her husband of 70 years, A. William Burkland, Jr., who passed away in 2013.
In her early years she was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. In the late 50's, she and her husband opened a grocery store and a sub and steak shop on Second Street in Lancaster which they operated until the late 60's. After it closed, she attended night school at McCaskey and took bookkeeping classes and then worked for Frank Dantro Associates as their bookkeeper for 17 years. During this same period, she traveled by train to Long Beach, CA to spend 3 months with her daughter whose husband was on a Navy deployment to Vietnam.
She enjoyed her retirement years with two trips to the Holy Lands and various train trips with her grandsons.
As a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, she was an active member of their prayer group and also one at St. John Neumann. She also did volunteer work at Landis Homes' gift shop.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Keller wife of Lawrence Keller of Lancaster; her two grandsons Brant, husband of Isa (Squicciarini ) Keller of New Hartford, CT and Peter, husband of Kathy (Fitzgerald) Keller of Pittsburgh, PA and five great-grandchildren: Blake, Brody ,Brendan, Aidan, and Morgan, and also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Anna Trego, Laura Greenawalt, and Madeline Eckenrode.
Although her eyesight and hearing failed her in recent years, she still remained sharp and alert. She still had her warm smile and continued to show her lifelong kindness towards others. Her daily prayers, and her strong faith in God, that He was watching over her and her family, was an inspiration and a blessing for all of us.
Her recipe for a long life can be summed up with faith, family, Wilbur chocolate buds, and ice cream. She will be greatly missed.
The family would also like to thank all the nurses and staff of the Mennonite Home for their care and concern for her for almost 5 years.
Services for Miriam will be private. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
