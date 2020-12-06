Miriam Getz

Miriam F Getz, 102, of Ephrata passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Harold R. Getz who passed in 2015. Born and raised in Ephrata she was the daughter of the late Alzena and Lloyd Frymyer.
Miriam will be remembered by her family as a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family and treasured spending time with them. She was a dedicated homemaker, loved embroidery, sewing, and cooking. Miriam looked forward to preparing holiday meals well through her later years.
Miriam retired in 1988 from Ephrata Middle School as Cafeteria lady, a job she enjoyed greatly. She also volunteered for many years at Ephrata Hospital in the Gift Shop and for Ephrata Meals on Wheels. She was lifelong member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Ephrata.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina and her husband Daniel Auker of Ephrata, and grandchildren, Jennifer Gontero, of King of Prussia, and Ryan Auker, of West Chester. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Romaine Frymyer of Lititz. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Frymyer and a sister, Hazel.
The family would like to thank Senior Helpers, Ephrata, along with Ephrata Manor Staff for the compassionate care and kindness shown to Miriam.
The services will be private at the convenience of the family. She will be interred at Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bethany United Church of Christ 140 E. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522.