Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, of Manheim, formerly of East Lampeter Township, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Eby E. and Hattie L. Witmer Gehman.
She was married to the late Adam L. "Pete" Harnish. They had celebrated 71 years of marriage on March 14, 2013, before his death on August 14, 2013.
She was a long-time member of Calvary Church and in earlier years she assisted in the nursery and she also helped to serve meals during the missionary conference held each year.
She assisted her husband in his business endeavors on the poultry farm, and then in his real estate brokerage. She did this all while serving and lovingly caring for her family. She was a wonderful cook and served up delicious meals. Her expertise with preparing the wild game brought home by her husband was worthy of awards.
She always thought of others before herself, and always had time to listen and care about the lives of others. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the company of dogs. She lived with her daughter for the past six years and during that time gave lots of loving to Molly, their mini schnauzer.
She had an excellent memory and knew everyone's birthdate and could recall many of her life's experiences. She was considered the family historian. She enjoyed sharing memories of her trips to Switzerland and the Caribbean.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty Garber Stewart, wife of Mike Stewart; four grandsons and their wives, Kirk & Debbie Harnish, Craig & Nina Harnish, Jay & Karen Garber, and Kerry & Heather Garber; ten great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caleb, Adam, Mary & Isaac Harnish; and Christopher, Jonathan, Haley, Garrett & Colton Garber; and one great-great grandson, Cohen Brenner.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by infant twin siblings, Ruth & Robert Gehman; two sons, Bill and Larry; one daughter, Sharon, and a daughter-in-law, Judy.
In her memory you may consider giving to Calvary Church, Global Ministries.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Furman's – Leola