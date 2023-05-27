Miriam F. Stum, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born Saturday, October 1, 1932 in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Leibschultz) Loewen. She was married 55 years to William F. Stum who passed away in March 2007.
Miriam was a long-time member of Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren. A talented seamstress, she was active with St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Sewing Circle and knitted caps for those serving in the military. Miriam loved spending time with her family and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are three children: Denise L. Coles and husband Donald of Tower City; William R. Stum and wife Cindy of Elizabethtown and Lonnie W. Stum and wife Deborah of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lena Miller and husband Ken; Anna Mae James and Ruth Westerman.
Miriam was predeceased by siblings: John Loewen, Jean Rosen, Julia Kyle, Fred Loewen and David Loewen.
A celebration of Miriam's life will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren, 3131 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. Visitation with family will take place at a light luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miriam's memory may be made to Stevens Hill Community Church of the Brethren. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.