Miriam F. Stoltzfus, 79, of 37 Lesal Road, Gordonville, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her residence. Born in Talmage, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Z. and Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Isaac Z. Stoltzfus. Miriam was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Sylvan J. husband of Sylvia Esh Stoltzfus of Kinzers, Emma M. wife of Amos S. Fisher of Gordonville, Priscilla S. wife of Jonas E. Stoltzfus of East Earl, Susie A. wife of Amos J. King of Quarryville, Linda Ruth wife of Samuel S. King of Gordonville; 38 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren and one step great-great-granddaughter; siblings, John O. Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Samuel Mark husband of Mary S. Stoltzfus of Narvon, Rebecca S. Lantz of Gap, Mary F. Esh of Gordonville and Priscilla F. wife of Emanuel Beiler of Talmage. She was preceded in death by: a son, Mahlon D. Stoltzfus; grandson, Marcus E. Stoltzfus; great-granddaughter, Maria S. Beiler; siblings, Annie Fisher, Elmer F. Stoltzfus, and Melvin F. Stoltzfus.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST at the home of Jacob Ervin Fisher, 17A Lesal Road, Gordonville. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Spring Garden Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
